India’s Miraj Cinemas Launches New Location in Gurdaspur

Courtesy of Miraj Cinemas

India’s Miraj Cinemas has announced the grand opening of its latest addition, Gurdaspur Miraj Cinemas. This multiplex is strategically located on the 4th floor of AGM Mall in Gurdaspur, Punjab. To celebrate, Miraj Cinemas is introducing a special introductory ticket price, inviting cinephiles to immerse themselves in the new space. Miraj Cinemas takes pride in being the only 100 percent vegetarian national multiplex chain in India. Across all its theaters, the menu features a delectable array of vegetarian options.

The cinema has a capacity of 555 and includes plush seating across three auditoriums, including 17 specialty recliners and 13 sofas. The interiors are designed to create an inviting ambience, featuring modern aesthetics that reflect a perfect blend of opulence and functionality. Moreover, the spacious lobby of the multiplex serves as a welcoming hub for moviegoers, offering a vibrant social space.

Amit Sharma, the managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth in Punjab, stating, “The launch of Gurdaspur Miraj Cinemas is a significant stride in our dedication to delivering unparalleled entertainment across the nation. Our commitment extends beyond constructing cinemas; we aspire to create destinations that elevate the entertainment experience. Our vision is to infuse the magic of cinema into the cultural tapestry of Punjab, spreading joy, excitement, and unforgettable moments across the state. Come join us on this journey as we expand, bringing our unique brand of entertainment to more communities.”

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, the chief operating officer of Miraj Cinemas, added, “Gurdaspur Miraj Cinemas is not just a cinema; it’s an immersive entertainment destination. We are dedicated to providing a world-class cinematic experience, and the inaugural offer reflects our commitment to making quality entertainment accessible to everyone. Our technical specifications ensure every movie becomes a visual masterpiece, leaving our audience with an unforgettable experience. We’re excited about our expansion and pleased to announce our upcoming multiplexes in Patiala and Ludhiana. These ultra-premium, four-screen properties will feature full-recliner auditoriums and the work is currently in progress and expected to commence within this financial year. Over the next few years, Miraj is set to invest 45-50 crores to develop cinemas throughout Punjab.”