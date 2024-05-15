India’s Miraj Cinemas Launches New Premium Multiplex in Sanand, Ahmedabad

Miraj Cinemas Sanand, Courtesy of Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinemas has announced the opening of a premium multiplex in Sanand, Ahmedabad. The new multiplex is prominently located on the 3rd floor of Vardhaman Square, facing the Hajarimata Temple on the Viramgam Highway. The opening of the multiplex marks a significant enhancement in Miraj Cinemas’ presence in Gujarat, increasing its portfolio to five outstanding properties and 22 screens across the state.

The Sanand multiplex has three screens and a total seating capacity of 374, as well as an array of upscale amenities. The seating arrangements include only plush sofa seats, recliners, and loungers. Additionally, the multiplex features unique culinary offerings at the Pop Corner and live counter Chef’s Corner, where guests can savor gourmet cuisine and artisanal snacks prepared by an in-house team of chefs. Miraj Cinemas now operates 66 properties with 208 screens in 46 cities. The company says it expects to reach 300 screens by fiscal year 2025. Upcoming cinemas are planned for major cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Patiala, Ludhiana, Indore, Alwar, Agra, and Jamshedpur, and more.

Amit Sharma, the managing director of Miraj Entertainment Limited, said, “We are delighted to open our new multiplex in Sanand, which is not only a reflection of our commitment to providing an unmatched cinema experience but also signifies our strong belief in the potential of Gujarat as a critical market for quality entertainment. It has been conceived and crafted with the discerning tastes of our patrons, who seek more than just a movie viewing; they seek an unforgettable experience. Our commitment to providing an unmatched cinematic journey is stronger than ever as we continue our expansion.”