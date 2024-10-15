India’s MovieMax Cinemas Opens Mariplex Mall Location

Courtesy of MovieMax Cinemas

MovieMax Cinemas has announced the grand opening of its latest three-screen multiplex at Mariplex Mall, Kalyani Nagar, in the heart of Pune. This marks the second MovieMax multiplex in the city. The location is equipped with 2K projection technology and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. Guests will also enjoy a variety of food options, from pizzas, nachos, and popcorn to wok-inspired dishes and healthy alternatives. Interactive selfie corners will also provide fun engagement.



The Mariplex Mall property is part of MovieMax’s broader expansion, focused on bringing luxury cinemas to metro areas and cities. The company was recently awarded Fastest Growing Cinema Chain of the Year at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards 2024.



Ashish Kanakia, the chief executive officer of MovieMax Cinemas, shared his enthusiasm, “Pune has a deep-rooted love for cinema, and we’re thrilled to offer a venue that combines cutting-edge technology with luxury and comfort. Our Mariplex Mall property delivers stunning visuals, crystal-clear sound, and a variety of food and beverage options to make each visit unforgettable. As part of our growth strategy, we’re committed to making luxury cinema accessible to everyone. We aim to offer top-tier technology, comfort, and a wide range of food options to moviegoers across India.”