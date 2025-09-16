Indie Focus: Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Elevates the Dine-In Experience

San Mateo Cinépolis. Image courtesy Spotlight Cinema Networks.

Today’s moviegoers require variety, not just in what they see, but in the cinemas they choose to patronize. In partnership with Spotlight Cinema Networks®, Boxoffice Pro is proud to present Indie Focus, in which we explore the wealth of experiences that cinemas—from the high-end luxury multiplex to the beloved community art house—offer their audiences. In this issue, we speak with Jimena Pardo, marketing director of Cinépolis USA, about the luxury chain’s Movie and a Meal series, which pairs a screening with a one-of-a-kind themed menu, providing guests an elevated, sophisticated night at the movies.

Indie Focus Is Sponsored By Spotlight Cinema Networks

What do guests experience when they attend a Movie and a Meal event at a Cinépolis theater? How many do you tend to do per year?

Guests are treated to an elevated evening—a perfectly paired, multicourse menu and themed cocktails curated around the film they’re about to watch. Think of it as dinner and a movie reimagined: gourmet dishes inspired by the story, a crafted drink in hand, and the luxury of full-service dine-in. On average, we host six to eight Movie and a Meal events annually, aligning them with films that offer strong culinary or cultural connections.

Looking at the movies you’ve screened with this concept, it’s a real variety: family movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, prestige dramas like The Menu, rep titles like Caddyshack … and offbeat choices like Cocaine Bear. How do you decide what movies will be a good fit for the concept, and which of your locations are a good fit?

Movie and a Meal works best when the film sparks inspiration in the kitchen, whether that’s a playful kids’ menu for Super Mario, an indulgent fine-dining nod to The Menu, or tongue-in-cheek cocktails for Cocaine Bear. We balance fun and sophistication, choosing titles with a clear “food and drink” hook or strong fan enthusiasm. Events are typically hosted at our Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas dine-in locations, where the full kitchen and bar setup allows us to deliver the concept seamlessly.

What sort of team do you have to develop the menus for these events? Once a Movie and a Meal event is set for a certain movie/showtime, how much time do you have to perfect the menu?

Our dedicated F&B culinary innovation team—a tight-knit group of chefs and beverage specialists—drives menu development. Once a title is greenlit for Movie and a Meal, they have six to eight weeks to develop a concept, test, and refine the courses and cocktails, ensuring that the flavors align with the movie’s theme while remaining operationally feasible for theaters.

Movie and a Meal really speaks to the “luxury” part of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas: It’s great for a date night or a special occasion. What methods do you find are most successful in marketing an event like this, where the price point is on the higher end compared to regular screenings?

We lean into exclusivity and experience. Marketing spotlights the event as a limited-seating, one-night-only evening out—something beyond the average night at the movies. We use:

Loyalty email campaigns targeting high-spend guests.

targeting high-spend guests. Social storytelling showcasing the food, cocktails, and prep.

showcasing the food, cocktails, and prep. In-theater digital screens and posters to reach the dine-in audience.



The tone is aspirational but approachable—“your perfect date night” rather than “just another movie ticket.”

Having excellent food is a core part of Cinépolis’ overall brand. Are there any movie-specific F&B items, maybe like custom cocktails, that you do aside from the Movie and a Meal program?

Absolutely. Even outside Movie and a Meal, we bring movies to life through limited-time themed cocktails, specialty menu items, and collectible cups and popcorn buckets. Movie-inspired items help tie film excitement into our concession and bar menus, driving sales and creating social buzz.

One of the most challenging parts of any dine-in concept is the operational/labor element—the timing can be really difficult to pull off, even at an everyday screening! Are there specific staffing challenges involved with this event?

Yes. Movie and a Meal adds complexity, but we treat it as an orchestrated performance. We bring in additional service staff and provide preshift briefings, ensuring everyone knows the course timing relative to the film cues. Extra prep in the kitchen and bar helps smooth execution, so guests enjoy a seamless experience without interruptions to the movie.

Spotlight Cinema Networks really lets you customize your preshow to fit the tone you’re going for. Do you switch up the preshow for Movie and a Meal?

For Movie and a Meal, we keep the standard Cinépolis preshow to maintain consistency across all screenings and ensure operational simplicity. While the core content doesn’t change, the event experience itself—the themed menu, cocktails, and service—already elevates the evening, so guests still feel it’s a special occasion without requiring a custom preshow.