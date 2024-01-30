Industry Vet John Curry Announced as Senior Vice President of Commercial for Regal

Courtesy of Regal/Cineworld

Cineworld Group has announced that John Curry has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial for Regal. In this role, Curry will oversee the company’s food and beverage, marketing, box office and forecasting, business development, and loyalty departments. Curry brings with him over 32 years of experience with Regal. Most recently serving as senior vice president of food services, Curry was responsible for developing strategic initiatives, innovations, and partnerships that enhanced the food and beverage space for the company.

Prior to leading the food services department, Curry joined the Regal team in 1991 as a theater employee at Regal Courtyard in Nashville, Tennessee, before serving in multiple positions for the company including leadership roles in the food service, operations, and training departments. Curry serves on the boards for several charitable organizations, including the Regal Foundation, Variety the Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee, and Junior Achievements. He is also actively involved with the advocacy efforts of the theater industry’s trade organization, the National Association of Theatre Owners.

“John has been a staple in exhibition providing leadership and guidance over the past 30 years for Regal and the industry. We are proud to have him as our new Senior Vice President of Commercial,” stated Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer of Cineworld Group. “With his background, strong relationships, and strategic focus on the future, John will lay the roadmap for an amazing team that will position Regal for continued success.”