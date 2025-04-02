Innovation Station: Interview with Gerwin Damberg, EVP, Barco Cinema

Photo courtesy Barco

Barco Cinema is returning to CinemaCon with its latest innovations, including an update on its HDR by Barco expansion and the unveiling of a new Integrated Cinema Media Processor. Boxoffice Pro caught up with Gerwin Damberg, EVP of Barco Cinema, to get the latest details about the cinema technology leader’s offerings at the world’s largest exhibition convention and trade show.

What will be the biggest cinema tech trends in 2025?

A big thing, and it’s already in progress, is the exhibition industry’s commitment to reinvestment. This includes overhauling theaters and upgrading experiences and technology. There’s also a move toward more economical technology in terms of operational ease and resource consumption—energy use, booth space, and staffing needs. It’s all about keeping cinema accessible and spectacular.

The growth of premium offerings is accelerating, with laser projection and ultra-premium HDR improving the moviegoer experience. Technology itself will continue to advance, such as immersive audio and higher image quality. As we say, better pixels instead of more pixels.

The content pipeline is flowing again, and the quality is very high. Cinema technology is rising to meet that bar and enable a new ecosystem. Barco is especially focused on this area, engaging in content workflow to ensure it is smooth and of the highest quality for filmmakers and exhibitors.

HDR by Barco was among the biggest cinema innovations of 2024. Can you provide an update on its rollout? What were some of the titles in the format, and what is the technology’s current global footprint?

This past fall, we launched HDR by Barco in select cities in the United States and United Kingdom, with a dynamic slate that included The Wild Robot, Transformers One, Smile 2, Gladiator 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, among several others. Moviegoers’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to introduce it to more markets this year.

Regal recently signed up to install new Barco laser projectors in its circuit. What does that deal mean for the next era of laser projection?

Laser projection, and Laser by Barco in particular, has become the new standard for exceptional image quality and economics in theater operations. Regal Cineworld is a great example of a circuit dedicated to elevating the cinema experience for its moviegoers, and its move to laser is a big part of that strategy.

Laser is now a commonplace technology in cinema circuits around the world. Barco has been very proactive in promoting laser auditoriums with partners like AMC and Cinemark. Where are we implementing the technology worldwide: Which markets are well-covered, and where is there still work to do? Do you believe consumer awareness is developing according to plan?

We’re excited to see lasers gain a global footprint. Barco pioneered cinema laser projection and was the first to move to an all-laser portfolio; we believe in this technology. Most of the top circuits have upgraded or are upgrading worldwide, and now, more regional and local theaters are also switching to lasers. The economics and presentation quality just make sense.

Moviegoer awareness efforts are gaining momentum. As audiences become increasingly selective about their entertainment and their expectations rise with the speed of innovation, Barco continues to work with our laser circuits to highlight the power of Laser by Barco and its impact on cinema presentation.

We’re getting another Avatar movie at the end of the year. When should exhibitors decide on the upgrades they want to make to ensure they have the best available equipment for the release?

The sooner, the better! In the past, movies like Avatar, which push the limits of filmmaking—VFX, production, exhibition technology—have triggered an upgrade frenzy, so it’s always best to get ahead of the rush.

What can you share about Barco’s latest innovation, which will be unveiled at CinemaCon 2025?

We are launching a new product, Barco mFusion ICMP-XS, our latest Integrated Cinema Media Processor (ICMP), which combines the power of the leading media server brand and audio processor. Barco is always looking for new ways to streamline theater operations and enable a cinema framework for our customers with a combined, smart, and integrated cinema ecosystem.