IT ENDS WITH US Becomes the Highest Grossing Romantic Drama Since 2018 and Crosses $200M Globally

In its first 14 days of release, Columbia Pictures/Wayfarer Studios’ It Ends With Us has crossed the $200M marker at the global box office. Audiences have propelled the film to become the biggest female event movie of the year so far and the biggest romantic drama since 2018. The Blake Lively film made $204.4M worldwide as of Wednesday, August 21st, with the domestic total standing at $106.7M.

The film has outgrossed global lifetime totals for other female driven titles like The Lost City ($192.9M global) and Where the Crawdads Sings ($144.3M global). Domestically, the film passed the $100M mark within 11 days of release.

Top markets include the United Kingdom ($17.2M), Australia ($10.1M), Mexico ($8.4M), Brazil ($7M), Germany ($6.5M), Spain ($4.2M), France ($3.2M), Netherlands ($3M), Saudi Arabia ($2.4M), Sweden ($2.3M).

The first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen tells the story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.