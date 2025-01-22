IU CONCERT : THE WINNING coming to ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing, CJ 4DPLEX

K-pop sensation IU is bringing her “HEREH World Tour” to cinemas worldwide beginning February 5 with the release of IU Concert : The Winning, captured live from her Seoul World Cup Stadium concert. Additionally, the release of IU Concert : The Winning will be exhibited in the premium formats SCREENX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, alongside traditional 2D screenings.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “Following the success of IU Concert: The Golden Hour in 2023, we’re proud to partner once again with this truly international artist to bring her first world tour to cinemas around the globe. This release also offers fans the opportunity to experience the film in multiple premium formats, ensuring an unforgettable big-screen experience.”

Jun Bang, CEO of producers CJ 4DPLEX, said, “At CJ 4DPLEX, we are thrilled to bring IU’s groundbreaking Concert: The Winning to cinemas worldwide, offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to experience her performance in our state-of-the-art SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX formats. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to redefining the way audiences engage with live entertainment, pushing the boundaries of immersive cinematic experiences. We are proud to deliver a concert film that will truly captivate viewers across a variety of premium formats. It’s a privilege to support IU’s artistry and connect her with her fans globally in such an innovative and impactful way.”

Limited screenings begin worldwide on February 5; screenings in South Korea take place from January 24. Tickets are available at iuconcertthewinning.com