Jacob Burns Film Center Names Eric Hynes as Director of Film Curation and Programming

Courtesy of The Jacob Burns Film Center

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) has announced the appointment of Eric Hynes as its new director of film curation and programming, effective March 17th. Hynes brings over a decade of experience, including most recently at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI). Hynes will oversee the JBFC’s film programming, which has hosted distinguished guests such as Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, and Ron Howard, alongside new releases, acclaimed filmmaker retrospectives, and dynamic series. As one of the nation’s most successful suburban art house cinemas, the JBFC is celebrated for showcasing diverse voices and fostering community engagement through film.

Since October 2015, Hynes has served as senior curator of film and artistic director of the First Look Film Festival. At MoMI, he designed and oversaw year-round programming, presenting over 400 films annually, ranging from retrospectives to new releases. He launched a monthly series celebrating documentary filmmaking, Latin American cinema, and silent film, among others. As artistic director of the First Look Film Festival, he led a team to deliver premieres and innovative works-in-progress showcases.

Prior to his time at MoMI, Hynes’ career spanned film journalism, curation, and public relations. As a freelance film journalist and critic, he contributed to The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Film Comment, where his monthly column explored the art of nonfiction filmmaking. Hynes also served as an advisor and writer-in-residence for the Sundance Documentary Edit & Story Lab, providing editorial guidance to filmmakers. Earlier in his career, he worked as a publicist at Susan Norget Film Promotion, crafting strategies for award-winning films like Man on Wire and Once. He also gained experience in film and media culture during his time at Kim’s Video and the Strand Bookstore.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric Hynes to the Jacob Burns Film Center as our new Director of Film Curation and Programming,” said Mary Jo Ziesel, the executive director of JBFC. “Eric’s ability to foster connections across the film industry and his talent for curating meaningful, diverse programming have solidified his reputation as a leader in the field. His multifaceted background and deep commitment to elevating cinema and artists through innovative approaches make him the perfect fit to guide our film programming into an exciting new chapter.”

“After an extensive search, we are pleased to welcome Eric to the Jacob Burns Film Center,” said Ann Hicks, JBFC board chair. “Eric’s expertise, vision, and dedication to the art of cinema stood out throughout the process. We are confident his leadership will bring fresh energy and creativity to our programming, further enriching the JBFC’s role as a cultural and community hub.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining the team at the Jacob Burns Film Center. Widely known as one of the best arthouse cinemas in the country, the JBFC has a reputation for both top-flight film programming and a remarkably dedicated and supportive audience and community,” said Eric Hynes. “I’m excited to be on board as the institution nears its 25th anniversary, to work towards honoring its storied history and collaborating to create new chapters, initiatives, and unforgettable days and nights at the movies. We need artists, we need the movies, and we need communal experiences—possibly more than we ever have before—and I’ll be dedicated to helping to realize the power and potential of what this invaluable institution has to offer.”