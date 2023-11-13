James Cameron’s THE ABYSS: SPECIAL EDITION, Remastered in 4K, Returning to Theaters for One-Night-Only Event on Wednesday, December 6

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

On Wednesday, December 6, 20th Century Studios will present Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron’s The Abyss: Special Edition in theaters for a special one-night-only event.

Fans will be able to experience Cameron’s thrilling underwater sci-fi adventure for the first time in remastered 4K.

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, November 20 and can be purchased at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

“If you haven’t seen the film before, this is the way to experience it, and if you have, it will be like the first time all over again,” Cameron said in a press release. “So, get out to the theaters and enjoy.”

The original film, released in 1989, starred Ed Harris as the foreman of a diving team which encounters an aquatic alien species. It won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.