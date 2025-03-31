James L. Brooks to Receive CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM, courtesy of Cinema United

Oscar and Emmy Award winner James L. Brooks will receive this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award. Brooks will be presented with the honor as part of The Walt Disney Studios presentation taking place on the afternoon of Thursday, April 3rd, in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Three-time Academy Award winner and twenty-two-time Emmy Award winning director, producer and screenwriter James L. Brooks started his career at CBS as an usher, before writing for the network’s news broadcast. His first major successes came on television where he created such iconic series as Room 222, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda, Lou Grant, and Taxi. His film debut came with Starting Over and led to his work on films such as Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, and As Good as It Gets. Brooks won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Terms of Endearment and received Best Director nominations for Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets. Other notable films he produced include Big, Say Anything, War of the Roses, Bottle Rocket, Spanglish, The Simpsons, How Do You Know, The Edge of Seventeen, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Icebox. In 1984 he founded Gracie Films, producing the Emmy Award winning Tracey Ullman Show and launching The Simpsons.

“If anyone embodies the essence of authentic filmmaking, it’s James L. Brooks,” noted Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon, “as his filmography represents a heartfelt cinema of truth. Over the past six decades, he has directed films such as Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets that have made moviegoing audiences around the world laugh, cry and reflect on life in ways that are undeniably honest. As a producer, he brought us passionate films like Big, Say Anything and Jerry Maguire. We could not be more honored to present the Cinema Vérité Award to a filmmaker who continues to create stories that speak to the very heart of who we are.”