Jan De Witte Resigns as CEO of Barco

Effective September 1 2021, Jan De Witt is stepping down as CEO of Barco. He will be replaced by Charles Beauduin and An Steegen, who have been appointed as co-CEOs.

Writes Barco in a press release, De Witte “has played a crucial role in the turnaround of Barco since 2016. He has brought focus to the company, strengthened the leadership team, streamlined the portfolio towards a solutions strategy, strengthened the digital capabilities, and further internationalised and activated the company with a more performing and resilient culture.” He also steered the company though Covid-19 and its seismic impact on the exhibition industry.

Says De Witte: “I am proud of what we have achieved together with the leadership team and the entire organisation over the past 5 years, with the support and trust I have enjoyed from Charles and our board members. During the Covid-19 period, Barco has been able to strengthen its resilience and growth opportunities, and is in a position to fully maximize these in the next chapter under the leadership of Charles and An.”

Beauduin and Steegen will step up as co-CEOs of Barco on September 1 and October 1, respectively. Beauduin’s executive experience extends to his time as CEO and owner of international technology company Michel Van de Wiele NV. Steegen, a member of Barco NV’s Board of Directors, currently heads the central research and development team at Umicore, where she serves as Chief Technology Officer.

Says Beauduin, “Together with the Board of Directors, I would like to thank and express my gratitude to Jan for all the changes he has realized at Barco during his 5 years of leadership. With his management experience, he was the driving force for more focus and for a more professionally managed and international organisation. We are also very pleased that Jan has agreed to advise us in the transition until the end of 2021.”

Adds Steegen: “Digitalisation is changing our society at a rapid pace. New experiences, more insights and more connectedness are at the centre. This is a great opportunity for Barco, already a world leader in visualization and collaboration technologies, to differentiate and grow more than ever through its breakthrough innovations. I look forward to working with Charles and the entire team to build a promising future for Barco.”