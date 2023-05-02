Japan’s 109 Cinemas Selects GDC Technology Solutions

Mr. Shinzo Kannno (CEO, Tokyu Recreation Co. Ltd.), Mr. Ryuichi Ishikawa (CEO, Xebex Inc), Dr. Man-Nang Chong (Founder, Chairman, and CEO for GDC Technology Limited), Mr. Masanori Kubo, (Managing Executive Officer, Tokyu Recreation Co. Ltd.) Courtesy of GDC

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) has announced that 109 Cinemas has selected GDC solutions for its newest cinema, including SR-1000 Integrated Media Block, TMS-2000, and Cinema Automation (CA2.0) designed to fully automate work while reducing the cost associated with booth operations.

109 Cinemas is Tokyu’s 20th cinema location, an eight screen venue which opened on April 14th. The cinema features 752 Shinjuku premium seats (Class A and S) with a total capacity of 2,000 seats, all-RGB laser projection and is located in Tokyo, Japan. To commemorate the opening of the theater, works related to Ryuichi Sakamoto, the sound supervisor of all theaters, are being screened for a limited time only from April 14th to May 18th. The Ryuichi Sakamoto Premium Collection includes several screenings such as Bernardo Bertolucci’s Sheltering Sky.

Tokyu Recreation’s theater manager, Yusuke Hirono, stated that they strive to create a unique and immersive experience at their movie theater by offering luxurious amenities and innovative technology that goes beyond the norm. They chose GDC’s solutions because of the company’s exceptional technology and customer service, as well as their proven product reliability.

“One of the pleasures of working in the cinema industry is constantly meeting with our industry partners, such as Tokyu Recreation to improve the moviegoing experience,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of GDC Technology Limited. “The installation of our newest products at 109 Cinemas provides them with the security of knowing their guests will enjoy the best possible moviegoing experience. Tokyu Recreation selecting GDC is a testament to the fact we have been on the right path for over 20 years.”

