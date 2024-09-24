Jason Reitman Becomes Newest Member of National Association of Theatre Owners at the 2024 Fall Summit

Jason Reitman flanked by NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary (left) and NATO Chair Bob Bagby (right). Photo by Bryan Beasley, courtesy of NATO

On Monday night, director and Village Theater co-owner Jason Reitman became the newest member of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) during the opening night festivities of the trade association’s 2024 Fall Summit. The members-only event brought together more than 325 cinema leaders from around the world, representing hundreds of exhibitors from the largest theater chains to independent theaters, arthouses and drive-ins.

At the Sony Studios opening night presentation on the lot, cinema owners were treated to an exclusive screening of Reitman’s upcoming Sony Pictures release, Saturday Night, introduced by Sony Pictures Releasing President Adrian Smith, NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary and NATO Chair Bob Bagby. Before the screening, Reitman was named the newest member of NATO and NATO’s ITOC/Independent Theater Owners Coalition.

“One of the great things about the theatrical industry is that this is a passionate industry full of passionate people,” said O’Leary in presenting Reitman with his membership. “In a lot of places, the theatre is the heartbeat of communities across the United States, in Canada and around the world. And nowhere is that more evident than in independent cinema. As the owner of a one-screen theatre, you are newest member of our Independent Theatre Owners Coalition (ITOC) and you will be a great addition to both NATO and to ITOC.”

“It’s a genuine honor to be part of this organization,” said Reitman. “My father loved movie theaters, and cinema was our church. When I was a kid, my father came home one day with a trophy that said NATO on it. Many decades later we would make a Ghostbusters movie together, and we watched that movie together for the first time with an audience at CinemaCon. And we went up to Vegas, sat down with so many people and the movie killed. You gave my father and I an extraordinary moment together that evening. I’m sure he’s watching this moment right now, and he’s really proud. I applaud the money you are investing in your movie theatres,” continued Reitman. “It’s fantastic. As you think about what you are doing with your theatres, think not only about the picture, think not only about the sound. Think also about the cultural hub that you are. That’s what we’re doing with the Village. It’s not just a place to go see a movie. We want to build a community hub. I’m so proud to be a member of this organization and thank you for having me.”