JESUS THIRSTS: THE MIRACLE OF THE EUCHARIST to Return To Theaters June 18 & 19

The three-day Fathom Events theatrical release of Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist grossed $2,141, 273 at the U.S. box office, landing it #1 in per-screen average for all June 4, 5, and 6. The movie is Fathom’s highest-grossing documentary of 2024 and the second highest-grossing documentary of 2024 across all studios.

Off the back of its initial theatrical run, Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist will return to theaters nationwide on June 18 and 19.

“We’re thrilled at the success of this documentary, but not surprised,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “Deacon Steve Greco of Spirit Filled Hearts along with Jim Wahlberg and Tim Moriarty have been great partners and they made a powerful, informative Catholic documentary. We’re excited to be adding more dates to this run so that more people can experience the miracle of the Eucharist.”

“My greatest hope for this film has been and continues to be winning souls for Jesus Christ,” said Deacon Steve Greco, executive producer. “I’m incredibly grateful to the movie-goers for showing up! Now, we need to show up again and with others. To those who have experienced the power of this movie, I implore you to be a Eucharistic evangelist for our film as we encore with added dates June 18 and 19!”

Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist is a feature-length documentary by executive producer Deacon Steve Greco and producers James Wahlberg and Tim Moriarty. The film is co-sponsored by the Diocese of Orange and puts Jesus on the big screen during the national Eucharistic Revival movement within the U.S. Catholic Church.

“The last three days have revealed the profound impact of our movie and now we have to get outside of the pew and lead our fallen away brothers and sisters home,” said James Wahlberg. “The feedback has been incredible—we have heard about packed theaters, minds and hearts deeply moved, and an urgency to tell others. The surge of posts on social media have moved like wildfire and we hope this leads to many who will become curious. The Eucharist is the sacrament of Love. Come to our movie and bring those in need of God’s great love. Do not miss the grace!”

“Our team at Castletown Media has been profoundly moved by the overwhelming responses to Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist,” said Tim Moriarty, producer, director, and writer. “Viewers, often with tears in their eyes, have rediscovered a beauty in their faith that they had perhaps only glimpsed before. Many fallen-away Catholics and those outside the Church have shared how the film illuminated for them the very heart of Catholicism. As we approach the encore showings on June 18 and 19, we extend a heartfelt invitation to all: return to the theater, but bring others with you—those who have strayed from the Church and those who have never known the faith. Let this film be a clarion call to all Catholics: the time for being ashamed of our faith has ended. Now is the moment to rediscover the boundless love of God, who meets us in the humble guise of bread and wine, and to share this love with a world in desperate need.”

Stefan Slovak of Castletown, a producer on the film, echoed these sentiments: “This is more than a film—it is an invitation to encounter Divine Love. We encourage those who have been touched by this film to extend that invitation to those most in need of this message.”

The movie includes a special bonus feature, Our Lady of Guadalupe: Woman of the Eucharist, produced by the Knights of Columbus. Bishop Kevin Vann of the Diocese of Orange presents the main documentary feature with an on-screen introduction. Patrick Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, introduces the bonus feature presentation.

“We want to thank all our national partners including the Knights of Columbus, National Catholic Educational Association, eCatholic, El Sembrador Ministries, and the National Council of Catholic Women,” said Deacon Steve Greco. “We invite the entire Church to journey with us to theaters June 18 and 19 and create an explosion of revival that is so needed in the Church and world today!”

Documentary subjects include authoritative voices within the Catholic Church: