Joseph Quinn to Receive CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award

Courtesy NATO

Joseph Quinn will receive this year’s CinemaCon® Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8-11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Quinn will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 11, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

“With two major tentpoles on the horizon in 2024 alone, with A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2, Joseph Quinn’s star is more on the rise than anyone could have anticipated,” noted Neuhauser. “And, Quinn, who really turned heads with his important role in Stranger Things, is set to become one of The Fantastic Four, it was just announced. Certainly, receiving the 2024 Breakthrough Performer of the Year award from CinemaCon is a most timely and well-deserved accolade.”

Quinn can be seen this summer starring in A Quiet Place: Day One, releasing in theaters nationwide on June 28, 2024. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, who also wrote the screenplay, with a story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski and based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, A Quiet Place: Day One also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, as they experience the day the world went quiet.

Born and raised in London, Quinn began his career shortly after graduating from LAMDA when he landed a role on the BBC series Dickensian. He went on to star in BBC’s Howards End and Les Misérables, the Sky Original/HBO series Catherine The Great opposite Dame Helen Mirren. Most recently, Quinn starred as fan favorite Eddie Munson in the mega-hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

On stage, Quinn has performed in Wish List at the Royal Court Theatre, and in the critically acclaimed Mosquitos at the National Theatre alongside Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams.

On the big screen, Quinn starred in the debut feature from acclaimed filmmaker Claire Oakley, Make Up. He will next be seen in the British independent film, Hoard from debut feature director Luna Carmoon. In addition to his starring role in A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn has also joined the cast of the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel, he will star as Johnny Storm in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four and will play the lead in Bret Easton Ellis’ horror film Relapse.