K-Pop Girl Group Concert Film MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE Coming to Cinemas August 9 & 12 Only

Image courtesy: Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing and WYS En Scene will release the K-pop concert film Mamamoo: My Con the Movie in cinemas for two days only: Wednesday, August 9 and Saturday, August 12.

The film will feature a mix of concert clips starring the girl group’s four members — Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa — plus behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

Tickets go on sale at mamamoomovie.com beginning Thursday, July 13 at 7 PM Eastern / 4 PM Pacific.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the WYS En Scene team to bring Mamamoo: My Con the Movie to cinemas worldwide,” Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby said in a press release. “The group [is] one of the most exciting acts to emerge from the K-pop world in recent years, and their impressive global reach makes for a great fit for event cinema. We look forward to bringing their eagerly awaited feature film to audiences this August.”