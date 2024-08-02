Kaleidescape and Mercury Studios Announce Theatrical Collaboration

Courtesy Kaleidescape

Digital distribution platform Kaleidescape has announced a collaboration with production studio Mercury Studios that will allow exhibitor partners to bring more concert films to the big screen.

“Kaleidescape is all about the experience, and this collaboration with Mercury Studios enables us to expand our library content offering with standout movie concert performances,” said Priscilla Morgan, COO of Kaleidescape. “We have seen the box-office success of movie concert re-releases, and the Kaleidescape platform gives exhibition a turnkey solution to deliver more movie concerts to their customers.”

“Mercury Studios is about bringing our exciting films to audiences who love music and want to see their favorite musicians up close and larger than life,” said Rob Gill, SVP global operations, Mercury Studios. “Our catalog features documentaries and performances by incredible artists including Peter Gabriel, Ella Fitzgerald, INXS, and Syd Barrett. This collaboration with Kaleidescape will bring audiences spectacular performances with the best sound and image quality.”

Kaleidescape’s movie platform enables delivery of library releases to the big screen using projectors and audio technology already in place. With Kaleidescape, exhibitors can pull from an array of library content on demand, allowing them to program additional movie screenings and curate special events.

Exhibitors including Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theatres, Brenden Theatres, Cinema West, Classic Cinemas, Epic Theatres, Megaplex Theatres, and Star Cinema Grill are currently piloting the Kaleidescape platform. Kaleidescape has also executed an agreement with one major Hollywood Studio and is in active discussions with several others.