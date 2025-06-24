Kate Hudson to Be Honored as Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s 2025 Pioneer of the Year

Photo Credit: Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2025, courtesy of Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation

Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation has announced that award-winning actress, producer, singer/songwriter, and entrepreneur Kate Hudson will be recognized with the 2025 Pioneer of the Year Award on October 8th at The Beverly Hilton. A tradition for more than 75 years, the Pioneer of the Year Award is bestowed upon esteemed and respected members in the motion picture industry whose leadership, service to the community, and commitment to philanthropy are exceptional. All proceeds raised at the event benefit WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, the only charity of its kind in the nation which provides financial assistance and supportive counseling to individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community in times of need.

Hudson made her studio film career debut in 200 Cigarettes and Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous. Her performance in the latter earned her a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA nomination and a Broadcast Film Critics’ Award for Breakthrough Performance. Hudson starred in the romantic comedies How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and Bride Wars, which she also produced. Additional film credits include Skeleton Key, Nine, Kung Fu Panda 3, Deepwater Horizon, Mona Lisa and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Hudson released her debut studio music album, “Glorious”, in 2024. She stars in and executive produces the hit Netflix series, Running Point, which has been renewed for a second season. Hudson will next be seen starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Focus Features musical drama Song Sung Blue, directed by Craig Brewer. The film is based on a true story about two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. It will be released in theaters nationwide on December 25th, 2025.

Hudson’s dedication to philanthropy is demonstrated by her active involvement with The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, where she serves on the board of directors, advocating and supporting fundraising efforts for preventative mental health programs that equip students, educators and families with mental fitness tools to build greater emotional literacy and improve resilience to face challenges with optimism, strength and compassion. Her many charitable and humanitarian affiliations also include the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations.

Additionally, Hudson is the co-founder of Fabletics, a global lifestyle brand centered on inclusivity and community. She continued to expand her wellness empire with her new line of all-natural holistic nutritional supplements, INBLOOM, introduced in 2020. Hudson became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins/Dey Street Books and her second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. She and brother Oliver Hudson host the podcast, “Sibling Revelry,” which is available on iHeart Podcasts.

“Kate Hudson’s influence extends beyond her outstanding contributions to the motion picture business. Her commitment to philanthropy and social causes inspires audiences everywhere to be active in their communities and support each other in times of need. Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation is proud to celebrate Kate’s achievements and recognize her with the 2025 Pioneer of the Year Award,” said Lisa Bunnell, the president of distribution at Focus Features and the president of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.