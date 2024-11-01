Kate Marks To Receive MPA Asia Pacific Screen Industry Advocate Award at CineAsia 2025

CineAsia will honor Kate Marks, CEO of Ausfilm, with the MPA Asia Pacific Screen Industry Advocate Award on Thursday, 12 December 2024, during the Awards Ceremony at the Millennium Hilton in Bangkok, Thailand.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the honoring of Kate Marks with this award,” stated the president of Film Expo Group, Andrew Sunshine. “CineAsia and the MPA have worked together for many years to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond for the industry, and Ms. Marks is certainly deserving.”

Belinda Lui, president and managing director Asia Pacific, Motion Picture Association adds: “Kate Marks has dedicated her career to supporting the growth and development of the Australian screen sector and has been a terrific advocate for promoting Australia as a production destination. She has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in her role as Chief Executive Officer of Ausfilm, an industry-government partnership that connects the international film community with Australia’s screen incentives, talent and facilities. Under her guidance, Ausfilm has effectively encouraged the Australian government to adopt highly competitive production and post-production incentives, and as a result, Australia’s production ecosystem has thrived and become the envy of the world. Kate is a consensus leader who is highly respected across the global film industry, and we are delighted that she will receive this year’s MPA Asia Pacific Screen Industry Advocate Award at CineAsia.”

Kate Marks has 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry, including 15 in senior leadership roles promoting Australia as a global powerhouse for screen production. Kate was appointed CEO of Ausfilm in September 2019. Prior to that, she was Ausfilm’s Los Angeles-based EVP of international production and Film Victoria’s general manager, incentives, locations and production services.

Ausfilm has offices in Sydney and Los Angeles and is responsible for developing international market strategies to ensure Australia is a globally competitive production location for international film and television projects and forging mutually beneficial relationships which enhance export opportunities for Australian businesses. Ausfilm works closely with the Government to ensure Australia’s screen industry policy settings support economic and industry growth.

Kate is a passionate leader and supporter of the Australian screen industry and was president of the Board of Australians in Film (AiF) from 2016 to 2020 in Los Angeles. She is currently a board bember of Screen Careers and a member of the Australian government’s Trade 2040 Taskforce, chaired by Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell.