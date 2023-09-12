Ken Thewes Joins Marcus Theatres as Head of Marketing

Exhibition veteran Ken Thewes has joined the executive team at Marcus Theaters. Thewes joins the fourth-largest cinema chain in the country as SVP/Head of Marketing, leading marketing efforts for the chain across various platforms. The role includes overseeing marketing for the chain’s loyalty and subscription programs, digital channels, branding, studio relations, promotions, and consumer insights.

Prior to his current role at Marcus Theatres, Thewes served as the CMO/Head of Marketing for Regal, the second-largest cinema chain in North America, from 2012-2013.