KenCast and DCDC Extend Long-Term Partnership to Power Satellite and Terrestrial Content Delivery Across Over 33,000 Screens

Digital content delivery solutions KenCast and digital cinema content delivery network Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (“DCDC”) today announced the multi-year extension of their long-standing partnership. This partnership started in 2012 and has allowed the KenCast’s CinemaPro appliance to support over 33,000 screens for reception of feature films, trailers, and alternative content.
The extension will enable the rapid adoption of a truly hybrid (satellite-terrestrial) network
utilizing the cost efficiency and reliability of satellite delivery for wide release titles, while also
enabling the terrestrial delivery of limited release, one-off, and repertory titles all within a single,
streamlined system.
As part of the expanded agreement, DCDC and KenCast have also enabled dynamic bandwidth
segmentation allowing DCDC to have more flexibility and control so they can facilitate delivery
of a wider range of content including advertising, pre-show content, and alternative event
entertainment through the same network. This creates new flexibility and monetization
opportunities for studios, exhibitors, and advertisers.
“This partnership extension represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to improve content
delivery for the cinema industry,” said Emily Ng, DCDC CFO. “By leveraging both terrestrial and
satellite technologies, we are ensuring that cinemas of all sizes and in every location remain
digitally connected and equipped to enjoy the opportunities offered by today’s digital-first
environment.”
“DCDC has built the gold standard for digital cinema delivery, and we are proud to continue our
partnership as they expand and evolve the network,” said Henrik Axelsson, CEO of KenCast.
“Adding KenCast’s terrestrial delivery capabilities to complement the current proven satellite
delivery technology is a key step in DCDC’s vision to transition every U.S. cinema operator to
digital delivery via the DCDC platform & to eliminate the use of physical hard disc drives
rapidly”.
Share this post