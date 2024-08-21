Kia Extends Partnership with Key Players in U.K. In-Cinema Advertising Sector

Photo courtesy DCM

Fans of independent cinema in the U.K. will be seeing ads from Kia on some of their favorite cinema screens, as Kia has renewed their deal with U.K. in-cinema advertising platform Digital Cinema Media (DCM) and formed a new partnership with Pearl & Dean.

DCM, an in-cinema advertising platform owned jointly by exhibitors Odeon and Cineworld (the two largest cinema chains in Europe), provides in-cinema advertising packages to theaters across the U.K., including several chains geared towards independent film. Kia’s partnership with DCM, brokered by Havas Play in 2022, has involved Kia supporting each of DCM’s independent cinemas, including Picturehouse, The Light, Reel, Savoy, and over 170 other venues, serving one-fifth of the British public. This partnership has now been extended to include in-cinema advertising platform Pearl & Dean and their client Curzon, which operates art house cinemas, a pair of distribution labels, and the streaming platform Curzon Home Cinema.

With these deals, Kia now supports a total of 242 independent cinemas across the U.K.

As Kia’s partnership with these key U.K. cinema advertising platforms moves into 2024, Kia will share new creative content created together with advertising agency Innocean UK to cater specifically to cinema audiences. Ad spots for the Kia EV9 and the Sportage SUV will be featured in prime ad spots ahead of every feature film across DCM’s 60-second “Gold Spot” (after the trailer and immediately before the feature) and Curzon screens, reaching over 12 million people per year.

Sanka de Silva, Marketing Director at Kia UK Limited, said: “With an array of exciting summer blockbusters due in cinemas soon, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for Kia to once again take centre stage, support local businesses and entertain communities through independent cinema.

“We believe that movement inspires, and there’s nothing quite like the moving pictures to demonstrate this and showcase our products. We’re excited to show our latest cinematic adverts for the fully electric seven-seater EV9 and Sportage, which really need to be seen on the big screen to be fully appreciated.”

Davina Barker, Sales Director at DCM, said: “We’re extremely proud of this fully immersive, integrated partnership with Kia in the independent cinema space. Year two alone increased brand perception among cinemagoers by 208 per cent and this campaign renewal into a third year truly solidifies Kia’s ownership of independent cinema, creating an unparalleled synergy with film while maximising emotional impact and cut through with an upmarket, discerning audience.”

Ellie Davidson, Executive Director DIVE on behalf of Pearl & Dean, added: “We’re very excited to be working with Kia to authentically connect them with independent cinema in the UK, through an engaged relationship with our iconic partner Curzon. Renowned for its contribution to UK film and cinema, Curzon celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and Kia is marking this important milestone with them, to show its support. We are thrilled to elevate this already established relationship with cinema by offering a truly integrated partnership between Curzon and Kia, including tailored screenings and a unique upcoming special event.”

Laurence Collings, Head of Client Services at Innocean UK added: “We are delighted to build on two successful years of iconic Cinema sponsorship by Kia UK, by extending Kia’s association with independent cinema with Pearl & Dean. We look forward to further developing a narrative between Kia and film lovers, enhancing Kia’s brand and customer experience, while enhancing the independent cinema experience.”

Rob Breese, managing partner at Havas Media UK (part of Havas Media Network), said: “Kia is excited to renew our partnership with independent cinema, underscoring our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking engagement with diverse and dynamic audiences. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Kia’s vision as a modern and progressive brand, bringing our message to new heights and new audiences. Together, we are creating unforgettable experiences, driving our brand’s presence in a unique and impactful way.”