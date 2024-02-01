Kinepolis Adds Cinema to Its Canadian Circuit

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Landmark Cinemas Canada, a subsidiary of Kinepolis Group, will open a cinema at the Mikhail Centre in Windsor, Ontario, this fall.

Kinepolis is expected to renovate the existing cinema building in the coming months. The modern eight-screen, 800-seat cinema, will be remodeled to meet Kinepolis and Landmark’s quality standards. Windsor is currently one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities.

After the opening of the cinema in Windsor, Landmark Cinemas Canada will have 37 cinemas, accounting for 307 screens, spread across the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.