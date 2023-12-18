Kinepolis and CJ 4DPLEX Expand Partnership with 21 New ScreenX Auditoriums

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group and CJ 4DPLEX announced today they have expanded their longstanding partnership to include 21 more ScreenX auditoriums across Europe and North America. The openings, expected in 2024 and 2025, will bring the cinema chain’s total of ScreenX screens to 26, with Kinepolis already operating five ScreenX auditoriums across Europe. This expansion will give Kinepolis the largest ScreenX footprint in all of mainland Europe.

In addition to the European footprint, the new agreement also brings four ScreenX locations to Kinepolis’ Canadian circuit (Landmark Cinemas) and three ScreenX locations to Kinepolis’ circuit in Michigan (MJR Theatres). The ScreenX auditoriums in Michigan will be the first to open in the state. Kinepolis also currently also has 11 4DX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX’s multi-sensory premium format, in four markets including Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Spain.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Kinepolis Group by bringing even more ScreenX auditoriums to audiences in Europe and North America,” said Jongryul Kim, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “This collaboration along with our recent opening of a regional office in London underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the cinema experience and expanding our presence in key markets across Europe.”

Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group, added, “We are excited to continue our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX and introduce 21 new ScreenX auditoriums to our cinema portfolio. This expansion shows our continued dedication to providing our guests with innovative and immersive cinematic experiences, allowing them to get the most out of their big screen experience.”

“Kinepolis understands that immersive moviegoing experiences are pivotal in the development of the cinema industry,” stated Don Savant, CJ 4DPLEX’s chief business officer. “We’re thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Kinepolis with the addition of 21 ScreenX auditoriums. With Kinepolis’ support, we continue to shape the future of cinema, offering moviegoers an incomparable premium theatrical experience.”