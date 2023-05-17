Kinepolis and IMAX Expand Agreement for Eight IMAX Locations

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group and IMAX Corporation have announced plans to expand their partnership with an agreement for eight IMAX locations, including six new IMAX screens and two upgrades. The agreement serves as the basis for a long-term relationship with possible future extensions.

In North America, new IMAX screens will open in Michigan and Ontario, Canada. The agreement also includes upgrades of existing Canadian IMAX screens to IMAX laser. Kinepolis currently partners with IMAX on seven locations, five in Canada (under the Landmark Cinemas brand) and two in Belgium (Antwerp and Brussels). The new deal significantly expands Kinepolis’ IMAX footprint, allowing more moviegoers to enjoy a top-notch IMAX movie experience. The new IMAX locations in Europe include one theater each in Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. All new locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser.

“In a year in which IMAX continues to drive very strong sales activity, this agreement marks our biggest multi-territory deal to date — underscoring the surging demand for the IMAX Experience across regions and even into new markets,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “Kinepolis is an outstanding international exhibitor and we look forward to serving more of their customers across the world as the company deepens its commitment to providing the best possible cinematic experiences.”

“This agreement shows our continued commitment to invest in the ultimate movie experience, allowing more film lovers the opportunity to watch films in IMAX”, said Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group. “Moviegoers increasingly expect premium movie experiences and we know from our customers IMAX meets those expectations in every way. We are happy and proud to announce this extended partnership, which we believe will bring value to everyone involved.”