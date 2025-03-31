Kinepolis and IMAX to Add Nine IMAX Locations across Europe and North America

Kinepolis and IMAX will extend their long-standing multi-national partnership with the addition of nine new state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems across Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

Under the agreement, Kinepolis will almost double the size of its IMAX offering in Europe to 13 locations, with seven new locations across France (1), Belgium (1), Spain (2), and the Netherlands (3). The agreement will also see Kinepolis add new IMAX locations in the United States and Canada.

The announcement was made today at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, as IMAX enters a summer blockbuster season with more Filmed for IMAX releases than ever, including the forthcoming ‘Sinners’, Thunderbolts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon, Superman, and The Fantastic Four.

The agreement builds on a previous deal signed in 2023 for eight IMAX locations, almost all of which were opened the same year. At present, IMAX partners with Kinepolis on twelve locations currently in operation across Belgium, France, Spain, Luxembourg, the U.S. and Canada.

“We are dedicated to providing premium cinema experiences that cater to the growing demand for richer and more immersive moviegoing. Our commitment is to deliver the best possible film experience for each movie, and IMAX has consistently proven its ability to elevate the viewing experience of Hollywood’s biggest films. We are thrilled to expand our IMAX footprint and bring this exceptional experience to even more audiences,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group.

“As we close out a strong quarter for system sales and enter a blockbuster season full of films made to be seen in IMAX, it is clear that demand for our platform is growing,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Kinepolis is a world-class global exhibitor with a first-rate management team, beautiful cinemas, and excellent locations, and we look forward to expanding further across its global footprint.”

Under the terms of the deal, eight of the new locations will open before the end of 2025. This will also mark the first time Kinepolis and IMAX have partnered on locations in the Netherlands.

The deal was established with Kinepolis and their wholly owned subsidiaries, MJR Theatres and Landmark Cinemas. MJR Theatres operates locally in the Metro Detroit area in Michigan, while Landmark operates theatres across several provinces in Canada.

The nine new locations for Kinepolis and its subsidiaries will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.