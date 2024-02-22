Kinepolis Announces Record Results in 2023

Courtesy of Kinepolis

2023 marked a record year for Kinepolis. With its highest ever turnover of EBITDAL and net profit, Kinepolis has announced a complete recovery from the Covid pandemic. Compared with 2022, revenue increased by 21.1% to € 605.5 million, with EBITDAL increasing by 32.8% to € 151.4 million. Net profit doubled to € 56.1 million. The strong revenue generation was driven by 20.6% more visitors compared to 2022 combined with an increase in sales per visitor. The strong operating result led to a balance sheet that’s now stronger than before the pandemic. With record figures and strong confidence in the future, a gross dividend of € 0.55 per share is expected to be proposed to at the general meeting.

In 2023, Kinepolis opened six new IMAX screens in Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. The company also signed an agreement for 21 new ScreenX auditoriums, with the first five opening this month in Braine-l ‘Alleud, Brussels, Brétigny, Nancy, and Enschede. 2023 also saw the rollout of Premiere/VIP Seats and Laser ULTRA in North America. 59% of all screens are now equipped with sustainable laser projection (77% in Europe) and 75 additional installations are planned for 2024. Kinepolis also sucessfully integrated newly acquired cinemas in Amnéville, Belfort, and Béziers

Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group shared, “I am particularly proud of what we have achieved as a Group. Our focus on innovation and the premiumisation of our offerings – supported by the expertise and creativity of our teams – has been the right choice. We sold more premium products than ever, and the customer satisfaction levels show that our customers appreciate the experience offered. We will continue to focus on this. The Group’s current results also present an excellent foundation to create additional value upon further expansion of the films on offer, and provide Kinepolis with the capacity for future expansion.”