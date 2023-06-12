Kinepolis Announces Start of a Share Buyback Program

Kinepolis Group NV announced the launch of a share buyback program, starting on June 13th.

An independent intermediary has been given a discretionary mandate to buy back — on behalf of Kinepolis Group NV — up to 200,000 own shares on Euronext Brussels between June 13th and August 16th, for a maximum amount of €10M.

The share buyback will be carried out within the conditions specified in the authorization by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 10th, by which the Board of Directors is authorized to buy back own shares, under certain conditions, to cover share options.

During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the share buyback at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.