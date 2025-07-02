Kinepolis Creates Immersive JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH ScreenX Experience in Brussels, Metz, and Madrid

Photo courtesy Kinepolis

Kinepolis, in partnership with Universal Pictures International and CJ 4DPLEX, celebrates the debut of Jurassic World: Rebirth with a fully themed ScreenX auditorium, launching exclusively at Kinepolis Brussels (BE), Saint-Julien-lès-Metz (FR), and Madrid Ciudad de la Imagen (ES) from July 2 (July 4 in France).

“At Kinepolis, we don’t just screen movies, we build worlds,” says Eric Meyniel, chief box office officer at Kinepolis Group. “With Jurassic World: Rebirth, the immersion begins long before the opening credits. By transforming our ScreenX auditorium into a fully themed environment, we’re pushing the boundaries of cinema. It’s more than watching a movie – it’s stepping into one.”

This activation marks the very first time a ScreenX auditorium has been fully transformed thematically for a single film. The launch follows the success of Kinepolis’ Minecraft 4DX auditorium in Antwerp (BE) earlier this year and underscores the brand’s commitment to immersive cinema.

“The Jurassic franchise is one of the most well-loved and iconic film series and we can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this epic new chapter at Kinepolis in this immersive ScreenX experience,” says Caroline Payne for Universal Pictures International.

“CJ 4DPLEX is pleased to partner once again with Kinepolis and Universal Pictures International for the release of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’. Presented in the cutting-edge ScreenX format, viewers will be fully immersed in the world of Jurassic and will experience thrilling visuals that redefine the boundaries of conventional moviegoing,” adds Bobbie Andrews, managing director EMEA, CJ 4DPLEX.