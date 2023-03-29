Kinepolis Takes Over the Pathé Cinema in Belfort, France

Courtesy of Kinepolis

Three months after the acquisition of the Gaumont cinema in Amnéville, multi-national cinema chain Kinepolis has taken over a second French cinema belonging to the Pathé network: the cinema Les Quais de Pathé in Belfort, in the department Franche-Comté.

Kinepolis’ takeover comes via an acquisition of the Pathé Belfort SAS, which is operates the leased cinema, which has 14 screens and 2,562 seats as well as a 4DX screen. The complex welcomed close to 500,000 visitors in 2019.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, says: “Like the Gaumont cinema in Amnéville, this second acquisition fits in with the execution of our expansion strategy and allows us, once again, to strengthen our position in the North-East of France. A warm welcome to the customers and employees of this new Kinepolis cinema.”

With this new acquisition, Kinepolis France now has 17 cinemas (16 Kinepolis complexes and an Arthouse cinema KLUB) with a total of 190 screens and more than 40,000 seats. Over the last year, Kinepolis Group has also expanded its operations in Spain, concluding a lease agreement with real estate company General de Galerías Comerciales to take over the operation of two Spanish cinemas in Mataró and Marbella.