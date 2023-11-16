Kinepolis to Operate Cinema in Béziers’ Polygone Shopping Center

Kinepolis announces that it has signed a lease contract for a cinema located in the Polygone shopping center in Béziers, in the Hérault department in the south of France. The cinema, which was previously operated by MonCiné, has nine screens and 1,462 seats. Kinepolis will start operating the cinema beginning December 13th.

The Polygone shopping center, including the cinema, is owned by Socri Limited, a real estate group specialized in city centers. Kinepolis will begin renovation work in early 2024 to modernize the cinema infrastructure and bring it up to Kinepolis standards. The takeover of the Béziers multiplex is part of Kinepolis’ expansion strategy. It will be the third Kinepolis cinema in the south of France, and the group’s 18th nationwide, accounting for a total of 199 screens.

Eddy Duquenne, the chief executive officer of Kinepolis Group, said, “We are delighted to extent our brand presence in the south of France and to bring the Kinepolis moviegoing experience to the people of Béziers. We look forward to meeting our new colleagues and getting to know the movie lovers of Béziers.”