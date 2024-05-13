KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Revised Global Estimate Eyes $131.2M

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

As of this morning, Disney provided updated opening weekend estimates for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which opened to an estimated $131.2M global weekend. An extremely strong Sunday domestically (only dropping -19%) helped make it the third best domestic opening of 2024 at $58.5M (ahead of Kung Fu Panda 3’s $57.9M).

With $72.7M internationally from 52 markets, the franchise sequel also earned the third highest global opening of 2024 to date, making it the second highest global opening of the modern Apes franchise (excluding China.) The War for the Planet of the Apes had a similar global opening at $130M, while the beginning of the modern franchise, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, in 2011, saw $109M.

The film opened #1 in all significant markets, becoming the highest opening of 2024 to date in Brazil. Across Europe, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes amassed $28.4M for its opening weekend, topping all markets except for Austria. In Asia-Pacific, the film generated $28M for its opening weekend, while in Latin America, the apes brought in $16.1M.

Across all international markets, the film was the highest opening for the modern franchise in the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Central America, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. Key markets include; China ($11.4M), France ($7.1M), Mexico ($6.4M), UK ($4.8M), Korea ($3.2M), Australia ($2.7M), Brazil ($2.6M), Germany ($2.2M), Spain ($2.2M), Indonesia ($1.9M). The global IMAX box office has been reported at $13.2M, with international markets contributing $6.2M of the IMAX total.