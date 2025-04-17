Kinopolis to Receive Milestone Award at CineEurope 2025

Courtesy of The Film Expo Group

Kinopolis Management Multiplex GmbH has been named as the recipient of the CineEurope 2025 Milestone Award, recognizing its enduring legacy and transformative impact on German and European cinema exhibition. The award will be presented to Dr. Gregory Theile, the managing partner of Kinopolis, during the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 19th at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Kinopolis, a fourth-generation family business, celebrates its 120th anniversary in 2025, marking over a century of contributions to the cinema landscape. The company operates 19 locations and 159 screens in Germany. Since 2004, under Dr. Gregory Theile’s leadership, Kinopolis has shown a strong commitment to premium experiences, while continuing to expand and enhance its locations, including the recent launch of Kinopolis Bad Homburg in 2023 and the new Kinopolis HafenCity in Hamburg, which opened on April 8th of this year. Flagship sites such as the Mathäser Filmpalast, which for a number of years has been Germany’s most-visited cinema, continues to thrive.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Phil Clapp, the president of UNIC, said, “We are thrilled to recognize Kinopolis and Dr. Gregory Theile at CineEurope 2025. This award celebrates the company’s unwavering dedication to elevating cinema through technology and premium experiences, while preserving a 120-year family legacy. Kinopolis exemplifies the resilience and future of our industry and sets a benchmark for others to follow.”

Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group, added, “CineEurope is proud to honor Kinopolis and Dr. Gregory Theile for their visionary leadership and remarkable contributions to German and European exhibition.”

Dr. Gregory Theile, managing partner of Kinopolis, commented, “It is a great honor to receive the CineEurope Milestone Award on behalf of the entire Kinopolis team. For over 120 years, we have celebrated cinema in all its forms—committed both to its rich tradition and its bright future. This recognition strengthens our mission to keep offering our guests an outstanding cinema experience—defined by cutting-edge quality, innovative concepts, exceptional comfort and passionate service. My sincere thanks go to UNIC and Film Expo Group for this meaningful distinction, and to our incredible team and partners who have been part of this journey”