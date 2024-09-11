LAIKA’s 15th Anniversary 3D Re-Release of CORALINE Surpasses $51M in Global Box Office

Courtesy of Laika / Fathom Events

Since its re-release on August 15th, LAIKA’s acclaimed 2009 stop-motion animated film Coraline has garnered over $51M at the global box office. In partnership with Fathom in the US and Trafalgar Releasing internationally, the film is offered in newly remastered 3D as well as 2D formats. The 15th anniversary Coraline showings also include an early glimpse of LAIKA’s upcoming film Wildwood.

Weekend numbers for Coraline show an additional $1.3M in domestic box office for a cume of $32.5M domestically. Across international markets, the film picked up an additional $672K for the weekend, bringing the international tally to $18.7M for a global sum of $51.3M since its re-release on August 15th. In many territories, the 15th anniversary re-release exceeded the original 2009 box office. Additional markets will continue to come on board for the re-release including France (11/1-11/30) and Italy (10/31-11/30).

“Everyone at LAIKA is elated by the global success of the Coraline re-release,” said David Burke, LAIKA’s chief marketing and operations officer. “In addition to becoming Fathom’s highest-grossing release in the US, Coraline set box office records in multiple international territories, including the UK and Mexico, through our partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. We’re humbled by the millions of fans around the world who came out to experience Coraline in dazzling remastered 3D on the big screen this summer, making the 15th anniversary a cultural phenomenon. Many thanks to our partners Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing – and to the legions of loyal fans – for helping cement Coraline’s reputation as a timeless movie masterpiece, one that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”



Coraline was written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick and stars Dakota Fanning. The film follows feisty, curious, and intrepid 11-year-old Coraline Jones (Fanning), who has just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment but seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her. But when she walks through a secret door in her living room and ventures down an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence.