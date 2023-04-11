Landmark Cinemas Introduces Premiere Seating to New Locations Across Canada

Photo courtesy CNW Group/Landmark Cinemas LP

Landmark Cinemas, a subsidiary of multinational circuit Kinepolis and the second-largest exhibitor in Canada, is expanding its Premiere Seating experience to an additional five locations across Western Canada and Southern Ontario: Saskatoon at Brighton Marketplace, Winnipeg at Grant Park Shopping Centre, Bolton at McEwan Drive East, and Ottawa at Kanata Entertainment Centrum and RioCan Centre Belcourt.

The new additions bring the number of Landmark Cinemas of Canada locations that boast the Premiere luxury recliners to 16. The seats are heated; have power adjustable headrests, a side table, and a coat hook; and offer moviegoers more personal space through the addition of a privacy enclosure.

“Recliner seating transformed the movie-going experience and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury” said Bill Walker, Landmark Cinemas CEO. “Featuring more personal space, privacy, and comfort, our Guests truly have the perfect setting for popcorn-munching movie-going occasions.”