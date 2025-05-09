Landmark Theatres and HIA Technologies Debut 2-Way Interactive Movie Experience Featuring Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan

Photo courtesy Landmark Theatres and HIA Technologies

Landmark Theatres and HIA Technologies have announced a new AI-powered digital experience that facilitates dynamic conversations between the viewers and the characters inside a video powered by HIA Technologies’ Qvio™. Regan, the “Landmark Loyalty Concierge,” is an interactive, web-based avatar designed to engage viewers safely and authentically, without the risk of AI hallucinations and errors.

Available at https://www.landmarktheatres.com/loyalty-concierge, Regan invites moviegoers to interact in real-time on demand. She talks about Landmark’s Loyalty programs and this June’s release of M3GAN 2.0. Regan is multilingual and can answer questions from viewers in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Hindi, Chinese, and Japanese. She also supports 50+ additional languages through closed captions. With 24/7 availability and the ability to interact globally, Regan offers more ways for audiences to deepen their connection with the Landmark brand.

Unlike traditional generative AI models, HIA’s Author-Controlled AI™ does not fabricate answers. Instead, it relies exclusively on pre-approved brand messaging and publisher-controlled content, ensuring every response stays true to the organization’s voice and standards. This new, highly-flexible, controlled interface empowers brands and creative agencies to safely engage audiences without the risk of hallucinations, off-brand statements, or competitive messaging—a critical advancement for industries where trust and creative integrity are paramount.

“Landmark Theatres is proud to continue leading the way in reimagining the moviegoing experience,” said Mark Mulcahy, Head of Brand/Marketing for Landmark Theatres. “The Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan represents a bold step forward—blending storytelling, technology, and audience engagement in a controlled, trustworthy environment.”

“At HIA Technologies, we believe audiences deserve better ways to interact with brands without compromising authenticity or trust,” said Jolean Sheffield, Chief Experience Officer of HIA Technologies. “The Qvio™ platform, powered by Author-Controlled AI™, ensures the conversation remains brand-true, creating safer and more impactful ways for creative agencies and publishers to connect with their audiences.”