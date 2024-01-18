Landmark Theatres Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary, Pays Tribute to Moviegoers with Special Promotions, Programming

Landmark Theatres, a leader in independent cinema exhibition since its founding in 1974, is honored to announce the celebration of its 50-year anniversary throughout 2024. Since its founding, Landmark has served moviegoers across the country by consistently providing diverse and entertaining movies in a sophisticated atmosphere.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Landmark has scheduled a series of events, promotions, and programming, all geared towards thanking moviegoers for half a century of continued support. Landmark’s loyalty members can look forward to members-only pricing with discounts of up to 30% on tickets, with the exact discount varying based on membership level and time of week. Exclusive Landmark Theatres merchandise, food offerings, and beverage specials—including Landmark’s limited edition refillable beverage stein—will be available to all Landmark moviegoers throughout the year.

On the programming side, movie enthusiasts can look forward to three series highlighting transformative and revolutionary periods of cinema history. Programmed as part of Landmark’s ongoing Retro Replay banner, the series are: “1974 – The Year Landmark Opened”, “New Hollywood” (mid-1960s to early 1980s), and “1999 – The Year That Changed Cinema.”

For each series, screenings of classic movies will be paired with introductions giving moviegoers special insights into the films in questions. For the 1974 series, screenings will be introduced by Isabel Custudio, writer, editor, and narrator behind the YouTube channel Be Kind Rewind, which uses the careers of actresses as a lens through which viewers can explore the history of American cinema. THe “New Hollywood” series will feature introductions by Chris Rudd, known to many as “Kit Lazer,” the host of the popular podcast “Streaming Things”; he also shares his love of cinema with millions every day on his “Movies Are Therapy” social media channels. Special panels for the 1999 series will be moderated by Scott “Movie” Mantz, an L.A.-based movie critic, writer, producer, TV contributor, host, moderator, and award-winning journalist.