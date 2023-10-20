Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment Expands Megaplex Brand with First Cinema Entertainment Center in South Jordan, Utah

Image courtesy: Larry H. Miller Company

The Larry H. Miller Company announced a major expansion of their Megaplex brand to include their first luxury cinema entertainment center (CEC) in South Jordan, Utah, with additional centers in the pipeline.

The concept will feature premium format auditoriums, luxury bowling with laneside dining, a variety of food and beverage options, Swig soft drinks and snacks, plus private event and party space.

The Utah-based LHM Megaplex ranked as the #25 largest cinema circuit in North America on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023, with 173 screens at 15 locations.

“We are excited to bring this new cinema entertainment center to Downtown Daybreak, Salt Lake County’s newest regional destination,” Michelle Smith, president of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment, said in a press release. “Our guests will start to see exciting new construction and renovation projects that will create opportunities to enjoy time with friends and family in state-of-the-art facilities.”

The LHM Megaplex Entertainment CEC is located within Downtown Daybreak, a Larry H. Miller Real Estate master-planned community. LHM Megaplex Entertainment plans to offer eight to 10 new screens with dine-in box seats and 100% luxury seating; 16 to 20 luxury bowling lanes with laneside dining; dozens of arcade games; a sports-themed lounge with access to an in-house chef and scratch kitchen; as well as private dining, entertainment, party, and event space.

The Megaplex Entertainment CEC will be near the new, privately funded Salt Lake Bees ballpark, where both facilities will serve as sports and entertainment anchors within the regional urban center. Construction will begin this fall.

As part of its growth strategy, the Larry H. Miller Company has formed a new business platform, Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment (LHM Sports + Entertainment).

LHM Sports + Entertainment will focus on sales, marketing, events, guest experience, merchandise, facilities, sponsorships, and partnerships for the Salt Lake Bees, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and Megaplex Entertainment, the new ballpark in Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, and more. LHM Sports + Entertainment will also support Big League Utah and the quest to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to Salt Lake City.



“The Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment business platform builds on our rich legacy in sports and entertainment and is committed to providing best-in-class experiences,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said in a press release. “Together with Larry H. Miller Real Estate, these two business platforms partner to create world-class venues and gathering places. This aligns with our overall mission: to enrich lives.”

Below are some concept art images and a promotional video:

Image courtesy: Larry H. Miller Company