Megaplex Theatres Offers Complimentary Kids Summer Program Admission for Families Receiving SNAP/WIC Benefits

Courtesy LHM Megaplex Theatres

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is expanding its popular Kids Summer Movies program by inviting those receiving food (SNAP or WIC) benefits to enjoy complimentary admission for one adult and up to five children (in the same household) to the 2023 Kids Summer Movies program at participating LHM Megaplex locations. Qualified guests may present an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT or eWIC) card and valid photo ID at any participating Megaplex location to receive the complimentary 2023 Kids Summer Movie Pass, which will be loaded onto a free MyMegaRewards loyalty account.

The traditional Megaplex Kids Summer Movie pass continues as usual for other guests. Each $10 pass entitles one guest to attend up to ten different family-friendly movies over the course of ten weeks. Guests may purchase the LHM Megaplex Kids Summer Movie pass and reserve their seats digitally using their MyMegaRewards loyalty account on their smartphone or online. Each attendee, grown-up or child, needs a separate pass. Tickets to individual films are also available for $1.50 each.

Movies will be shown on weekdays at participating Megaplex Theatres locations starting at 10:00am, with doors opening 30 minutes before the first showtime. The featured films are all rated PG and suitable for children three years and older with parent guidance. The 2023 Kids Summer Movies include titles such as DC League of Super-Pets, Mummies, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Paws of Fury, The Amazing Maurice, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Puss In Boots, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Minions 2 The Rise of Gru, and The Bad Guys. To learn more about the program or purchase tickets, visit MegaplexTheatres.com.

Sensory Friendly features are also back this year. These special showtimes start at 10:30am and provide an atmosphere in the auditorium that is more welcoming and less stressful for families with children on the Autism spectrum or who have other special needs. The volume of the film is lower, and the auditorium lights are left brighter than in a regular screening. Guests who need to stand, move, or make noise during the movie are welcome to do so without worrying about disrupting others.

“Whether through our new WIC/Snap benefits offer, our Sensory Friendly Screenings, or our original movie program, we love offering these fun family films in our Kids Summer Movie program to as many guests as possible,” said Blake Andersen, the president of Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres. “Our hope is to bring the magic of Megaplex movies to all of our guests and provide an enjoyable escape, especially to young families and those who could use a break from life’s daily challenges.”