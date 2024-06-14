Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres to Acquire, Renovate Water Gardens Theaters in Pleasant Grove, Utah

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres announced this week another acquisition and renovation project, this time in Utah County. Megaplex Theatres and Larry H. Miller Real Estate will begin converting the Water Gardens Theatres in Pleasant Grove into a Megaplex location with 100 percent luxury seating. Construction is scheduled to begin in August with a grand opening celebration slated before the upcoming holiday season.

The extensive renovation will temporarily close the six-screen cinema. During construction, movie fans can visit nearby Megaplex locations in Lehi (Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point) and in Vineyard (Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres) at Geneva.

“We love the Water Gardens location in Pleasant Grove and are excited to upgrade the seating to luxury recliners. This location is conveniently located on State Street in Pleasant Grove and is a great location to service guests in Utah County who live on the east side of the valley,” said Britten Maughan, Megaplex Theatres president. “We expect to have 187 auditoriums across 17 Megaplex locations entertaining movie fans by the end of 2024, with even more exciting projects on the horizon.”

Since the renovation project will involve a substantial technical makeover, existing payment and redemption systems will be removed and replaced. Guests with current Water Gardens vouchers or gift cards are encouraged to use them at the Pleasant Grove location before July 27, 2024.

“We are delighted that Megaplex Theatres will be remodeling the Pleasant Grove theatre and reopening before the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Mike Daniels, Water Gardens co-owner. “We love the quality of product the Miller organization builds and the services they provide to communities they are in. We would ask all of our patrons to support them in this endeavor.”

“We thank all of our guests for the many memories in Pleasant Grove. It has been such a tremendous experience to watch families grow. Many of the employees who had their first jobs here in 2010 are now bringing their own kids to the theatre. We know we leave it in good hands,” said Tyler Walters, Water Gardens co-owner.

Megaplex guests in Pleasant Grove will have easier access to many Megaplex benefits, including the MyMegaRewards loyalty program as well as the popular MegaTub and MegaMug refillable popcorn and Coca-Cola soft drink loyalty programs. Additional benefits include the new Megaplex $5 Reel Deals, special Megaplex events, movie marathons, film festivals, celebrations, and exclusive Megaplex promotions.

Located at 912 West Garden Drive in Pleasant Grove, the newly acquired Megaplex Theatres will occupy the same space as the original theatre, which was built in 1997.