Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment Expands the Megaplex Theatres Brand

Courtesy of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment

Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment has announced the further expansion of Megaplex Entertainment to St George’s Desert Color. The newest Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment at Desert Color is being developed in partnership with Woodbury Corporation as part of the master-planned community and regional shopping center. Project development of Megaplex Entertainment at Desert Color is already underway with specific details coming soon. The new entertainment complex will feature premium format auditoriums, luxury bowling with lane-side dining, a variety of food and beverage options, arcade with a prize redemption center, a private event and party space, and more.

A LHM Megaplex Entertainment location is also currently under construction in Downtown Daybreak, a Larry H. Miller master-planned community in South Jordan, Utah. The Megaplex Entertainment complex will be located next to the new Salt Lake Bees ballpark and is scheduled to open in 2025. Luxury renovations and enhancements are also underway at several Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations including the LHM Megaplex Theatres at Sunset (also located in St. George), LHM Megaplex Theatres at Geneva in Vineyard, Utah, and the LHM Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing in Centerville, Utah

Each project will feature heated, power luxury recliners, luxury box seats, and quiet rooms in select auditoriums, as well as PlatinumX premium large format laser projection system with Dolby Atmos sound. Each of the listed locations remains open during renovations, with select portions of the building closed during remodeling. The Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at The Junction in Ogden recently underwent a similar makeover. Several additional Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment projects are also in various stages of active development. For additional information, please visit MegaplexTheatres.com.

“We’re excited to partner with Woodbury Corporation to bring our newest entertainment concept to the residents of southern Utah,” said Michelle Smith, the president of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. “As a company, we’re working to ‘Enrich Lives’ by developing meaningful places that build community, create jobs, and bring people together.”

“Megaplex is a best-in-class cinema and entertainment operator and will be a magnet of activity for Desert Color,” said Danny Woodbury, the senior vice president of Woodbury Corporation. “Woodbury Corporation and its partners are committed to making this development a regional gathering space that offers the best in entertainment, dining and shopping.”