Lay’s and Regal Cinemas Invite Fans to See Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for a Potato

Courtesy of Lay's and Paramount Pictures

Lay’s potato chips is teaming up with Paramount Pictures’ Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Regal Cinemas to bring fans an exclusive advanced screening of the new movie at six Regal locations around the country, including participating locations in LA, NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston. On March 30th, fans can bring a potato in exchange for a free movie ticket at participating Regal locations. Seats are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

As the number one ingredient in Lay’s, the potato is also the unsung hero of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The connection created the perfect marketing opportunity to bring even more excitement to the D&D community. Watch the exclusive Lay’s content here to learn more about how the potato plays a vital role in the game-turned-movie. D&D fans everywhere can also get in on the fun by visiting Lay’s on Instagram (@lays) for the chance to win a Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves inspired Lay’s prize pack, including exclusive Lay’s flavors such as Harper’s Ale and Dragon’s Breath.



