Leonine Studios to Receive European Distributor of the Year Award at CineEurope 2025

LEONINE Studios have been named as the recipient of the CineEurope 2025 “European Distributor of the Year Award”, to be presented during the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday 19 June at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

LEONINE Studios has long distinguished itself as a key player in the German distribution landscape, offering a wide-ranging slate of successful theatrical releases—from major US titles to much-loved German franchises and acclaimed arthouse films. In 2024, LEONINE co-produced and distributed School of Magical Animals 3, the highest-ranking German film of the year by admissions. Remarkably, 2024 marked the fifth consecutive year in which a film produced, co-produced or distributed by LEONINE had topped the national box office among German titles. In total, three of the top ten German films in 2024 were released by LEONINE.

Welcoming the announcement, Phil Clapp, President of UNIC, said: “We are delighted to take this opportunity to recognise the success of LEONINE Studios. Their continued dedication to bringing a diverse range of popular films to audiences has played a vital role in the health and vibrancy of the European cinema sector. This award reflects their deep-rooted commitment to theatrical distribution and the value of strong partnerships with exhibitors.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group added: “LEONINE Studios stands as a beacon of cinematic innovation – where bold storytelling, visionary direction, and true craftsmanship converge to shape the future of film and television.”

“LEONINE Studios exemplifies excellence in distribution. We are proud to honour their team at this year’s Awards Ceremony and to celebrate their extraordinary achievements in the German market.”

Receiving news of the award, Fred Kogel, Chief Executive Officer of LEONINE Studios and among others responsible for acquisitions, commented:”This prestigious recognition as European Distributor of the Year is a testament to our bold approach and our deep commitment to our partnerships. We are passionate about championing outstanding storytelling—from major international blockbusters to local gems. Our success is built on forging alliances with visionary talent and we thank all our partners for their trust and for sharing our belief in the magic of cinema.”

Bernhard zu Castell, Chief Distribution Officer of LEONINE Studios, added: “At LEONINE Studios, our mission is to bring remarkable stories to the widest possible audience, making unforgettable cinema moments accessible and visible everywhere. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. We see this honour not only as a recognition of our achievements, but as inspiration to continue raising the bar for innovative distribution and impactful marketing, together with our industry colleagues.”