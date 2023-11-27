LG and Odeon Multicines Open World’s First 100% LED Cinema with Dolby Atmos in Madrid

Image courtesy: LG and Odeon Multicines press release

LG Business Solutions and Odeon Multicines opened six new cinema screens with LG Miraclass LED technology in the Gran Plaza 2 Shopping Center in Majadahonda, Spain, marking the first 100% LED-equipped and Dolby Atmos-ready complex in the world.

The new Odeon boasts LG Miraclass technology. This LED cinema display integrates more than eight million pixels with a pitch of 2.5mm and DCI P3 color accuracy, capable of displaying up to 68.7 million different colors. This new generation of screens offers ten times the brightness and more than eight million self-luminescent pixels, creating purer blacks and infinite contrasts.

For maximum comfort, the spectator experience is completed with ultra-immersive Dolby Atmos sound and LG climate solutions, Multi V. These screens support 2D and 3D movies, and their brightness can be configured from 48 to 300 nits, almost ten times higher than traditional cinema projection systems.

Three rooms offer 55 square meter screens with LG Miraclass 4K LED quality, with a capacity of between 60 and 120 seats. The other screens that complete the venue can accommodate up to 40 people with a screen area of 14 square meters.

All screening rooms feature Dolby Atmos sound capabilities.

Guest experience is enhanced by a comprehensive air conditioning installation in all screening rooms with LG Business Solutions’ Multi V solution, including air handling units with direct expansion batteries. Thanks to this equipment, air comfort conditions can be easily controlled, measuring temperature, humidity, and air quality to maintain optimal conditions for moviegoers at all times.

In addition, LG Multi V offers performances 40% higher than traditional roof top equipment, representing a significant reduction in energy consumption associated with air conditioning in large spaces.

