LILO & STITCH Becomes Fandango’s Best First-Day PG-Rated Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Courtesy of Disney

Fandango announced today that Disney’s upcoming live-action film, Lilo & Stitch, is Fandango’s best first-day PG-rated ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has surpassed all 2025 PG-Rated titles in first-day advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, including A Minecraft Movie, Snow White, Dog Man, and Paddington in Peru. Lilo & Stitch has also claimed the #2 spot as the best first-day ticket pre-seller for a Disney live-action movie of all time on Fandango at the same point in the sales cycle, only behind the blockbuster hit, The Lion King (2019).

Lilo & Stitch was named one of the top 10 most anticipated summer movies in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, which surveyed more than 5,000 ticket buyers. In honor of the beloved alien’s return to the big screen, Fandango is offering fans an exclusive popcorn pin pack bundle, including one Lilo & Stitch movie ticket and an official Disney exclusive collectible pin.

“Lilo and Stitch have captured the hearts of families for years, and now audiences can relive the magic of their story with a fresh and new heartwarming take,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “It is no surprise that audiences are racing to our platform to secure their tickets for what is set to be a memorable Memorial Day weekend when Stitch makes his triumphant return to the big screen.”