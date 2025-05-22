Stitch in Disney’s Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fandango announced today that Disney’s upcoming live-action film, Lilo & Stitch, is Fandango’s best ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has surpassed all 2025 titles in advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle. Lilo & Stitch is performing well among audiences 34 and younger on Fandango, currently accounting for 39% of all ticket sales for the title.

Lilo & Stitch was named one of the top 10 most anticipated summer movies in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, which surveyed more than 5,000 ticket buyers. The live-action remake also smashed records on Fandango in its first day of ticket sales, being the platform’s best first-day PG-rated ticket pre-seller of 2025 and claiming the #2 spot as the best first-day ticket pre-seller for a Disney live-action movie of all time on Fandango at the same point in the sales cycle, only behind the blockbuster hit, The Lion King (2019). Tickets for Lilo & Stitch are on sale now and the film arrives in theaters Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 23rd.

“Lilo and Stitch is gearing up for a monumental weekend at the box office with the return of Stitch and all his fun adventures with Lilo and the gang,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “It’s so exciting to see the film’s nostalgia striking a chord with younger audiences who can’t wait to see this beloved story come to life on the big screen.”