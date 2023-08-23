Lionsgate and STX Entertainment Form Domestic Distribution Partnership for Upcoming STX Film Slate

Gil Birmingham and Daisy Ridley in Neil Burger's The Marsh King's Daughter, Courtney of Lionsgate

STXfilms and Lionsgate have closed a deal to partner on the domestic distribution of STX’s upcoming film slate and library. The announcement was made today by STX Entertainment CEO Noah Fogelson and Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith. Under the pact, Lionsgate will handle marketing and distribution for future STX theatrical releases in North America as well as distribute STX’s 75-title library across all platforms.

For the first motion picture to be distributed under the agreement, the studios were joined by Roadside Attractions to announce that Neil Burger’s anticipated thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, will be distributed exclusively in theaters by Roadside on October 6th.

Based on Karen Dionne’s New York Times bestseller, The Marsh King’s Daughter is a tense thriller that tells the story of a woman with a secret past who ventures into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. In the film, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. The film also stars Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, and Gil Birmingham. The film is directed by Neil Burger (Limitless $79.2M domestic/$161.8M global, The Illusionist $39.8M domestic/$87.8M global) from a screenplay by Elle Smith & Mark L. Smith (The Revenant $183.6M domestic/$532.9M global).

Additionally, Lionsgate will handle distribution of STX’s library of films, including the Jennifer Lopez hit Hustlers, the Bad Moms franchise, Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy The Gentlemen, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain, and others such as 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman.

“Theatrical exhibition continues to be essential to our company, and that’s especially true for movies like The Marsh King’s Daughter and its director, Neil Burger, with whom we had such a fantastic success with The Upside,” said Noah Fogelson, the chief executive officer of STX Entertainment. “As Bob and I sought a longterm strategic distribution partner, Lionsgate was our first and best choice. We are excited to begin our deal with The Marsh King’s Daughter. We believe their production, marketing and distribution teams are the absolute best in the business and many of their marketing executives are already intimately familiar with our slate. That alone would make them a natural home. But we’re also huge fans of everything Jon, Michael, and Joe have built, and we are thrilled to be reunited with Adam and part of the powerful resources that the Lionsgate family can offer.”

“Daisy Ridley turns in a powerful, emotional, and impressively physical performance in The Marsh King’s Daughter,” said Roadside Co-Presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “Everyone knows what Daisy is capable of from the Star Wars movies, but here, playing a character in a fight to the death with the father she once idolized, she will bring audiences to the edge of their seats. We’re excited to be bringing this movie to theaters in October.”

“I’m excited to reteam with my friends at Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate,” said director Neil Burger. “This movie was made for the big screen and I’m thrilled that audiences will have the chance to experience it that way.”