Lionsgate and TikTok Bring Movie Tickets for BALLERINA to the TikTok Shop

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate announced that U.S. moviegoers can now purchase tickets to its anticipated release of Ballerina, set in the explosive universe of John Wick and hitting theaters June 6th, directly through TikTok Shop in the U.S. This collaboration marks the first time a physical movie ticket can be purchased on TikTok Shop in the U.S. The announcement was made during the world premiere event in London, which is being live streamed on TikTok.



Through the launch, TikTok users can purchase tickets to Ballerina directly within the app while tuning in to the livestream of the film’s star-studded red carpet premiere. The exclusive Ballerina package includes limited-edition merchandise—a collectible Continental Hotel coin, an exclusive Fandango limited-edition poster, and a physical commemorative ticket with Fandango movie code redeemable for a ticket to see the movie—delivered to fans that purchase the packaged set on TikTok Shop, merging digital engagement with tangible memorabilia in a way that caters to today’s digitally-native audience.