Lionsgate Announces International Partners for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Reflecting strong demand in the international marketplace, Lionsgate has locked in world-class distribution partners on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth installment of the $3.3 billion box office franchise, based on the bestseller by Suzanne Collins. The film will be released in theatres around the world on November 20th, 2026.

Lionsgate will release the film in North America and the UK. International partners include Leonine (Germany), Metropolitan Film (France), Notorious (Italy), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Belga (Benelux), Forum (Eastern Europe, Israel), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Pris (Portugal), Empire Entertainment (South Africa), Spentzos (Greece), BG Filmcilik (Turkey), Acme (Baltics), Myndform (Iceland), and IDC (Latin America), a 50/50 joint venture with Lionsgate. Negotiations are ongoing in additional markets.

Sunrise on the Reaping goes back in time 24 years to the 50th Hunger Games, or the Second Quarter Quell. The film is currently in pre-production, and will be directed by franchise stalwart Francis Lawrence from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. The film will feature an all-star cast including Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter, and Lili Taylor, alongside rising stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, and Ben Wang, among others.

Suzanne Collins’ latest novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was released in March and quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller. The book continues to hold the top spot on Amazon and USA Today, while The Hunger Games series remains #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies worldwide in its first week, and 1.2 million in the US, two times the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay. The upcoming film is being overseen for Lionsgate by Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien.

Helen Lee-Kim, president of international for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, who oversaw the dealmaking, said, “The Hunger Games is one of the truly great franchises in the motion picture landscape. It’s a thrill to see our partners who have been with us since the beginning continue their collaboration with such enthusiasm and commitment. Their incredible response to Suzanne’s storytelling, the extraordinary filmmaking team of Francis and Nina, and the electric cast underscores the film’s massive global appeal.”